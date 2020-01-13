The Debate
Fans Want Ranbir Kapoor 'to Rule The Decade'; #WeMissYouRanbirKapoor Trends On Twitter

Recently, fans expressed their wish to watch Ranbir Kapoor's performances in his upcoming movies on social media. #WeMissYouRanbirKapoor has taken over Twitter.

Seems like Ranbir Kapoor is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up for the coming year. Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next release, Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is slated to release in mid-2020. The actor also has Shamshera under his belt, which chronicles the story of an Indian dacoit from 1800. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles.

Ranbir Kapoor last graced the big screen with Sanju along with Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor. Hailed as one of the most successful films of 2018, Sanju not only impressed the audience with its gripping plot but also managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. However, it has been two years since the film's release and it seems like fans of Ranbir Kapoor are now getting restless to watch the actor's next films. Netizens from across the country have taken to their Twitter handles and expressed their wish to see Ranbir onscreen. Take a look:

Twitter trends with #WeMissYouRanbir

Expectations from Brahmastra is high?

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor will see the actor in theatres in 2020 with Brahmastra. The much-anticipated movie will be Ranbir's first movie in two years and fans of the actor have huge hopes from the film. Apart from the unconventional story plot,  Brahmastra's interesting star-cast also has got the audience excited for its release, adding more pressure on the makers.

