Ranbir Kapoor's Romantic Movies To Watch On NYE; Wake Up Sid, YJHD And More

When Ranbir Kapoor began his career in Bollywood with Saawariya, fans were mesmerised with his charm and innocence. He rose to fame with his film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, opposite his then-rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. His romantic-drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is marked as one of the highest-grossing films of 2013. He is now prepping up for his upcoming superhero movie Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt. Here’s a look at Ranbir’s best romantic movies so far.

Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic movies

Wake Up Sid (2009)

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Wake Up Sid was a major success at the box office. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen in lead roles. It chronicles the story of a rich youngster living in Mumbai who does not value the money and lavishness showered on him by his parents. He experiences a change in life after he meets a woman at a party, who inspires him to "wake up" from his dreamy life and pursue something that he is passionate about.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Once again directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a romantic drama. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, the movie won hearts of fans with its beautiful story-line. Ranbir played the role of a lively traveller, who has what he wants but not what he needs, which is love. He then falls in love with a woman who teaches him some important morals of life.

Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Anjaana Anjaani stars Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie chronicles the story of two people who make numerous suicide attempts, but fail every time. They decide to kill themselves on New Years' night but end up realising that they love each other and want to spend their lives together. The songs from the film still remain fresh in the hearts of fans.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, was a super hit movie at the box office. It chronicles the story of Prem, essayed by Ranbir, who does everything possible from his end to help Jenny, played by Katrina. Jenny then realises that she no-more loves her boyfriend and has fallen in love with Prem, who stood beside her all the time. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

