Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan In A Never-seen-before Avatar Shoots With Ranbir Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Manali shooting the climax of Brahmastra, and the Badla actor took to Instagram to share how it feels to shoot for the film. "minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette", he wrote. Interestingly, in the picture, Sr. Bachchan can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar donning grey hair. Take a look below-

Amitabh Bachchan stuns

T 3567 - ..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette .. pic.twitter.com/EdB3maKZpA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2019

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport while the two were heading to Manali for the next schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra. As the alleged couple reached Manali, the welcoming pictures of the two went viral all over social media. In the pictures, it can be seen that they received a warm welcome from the local people of Manali.

About the film:

Brahmastra has been creating much excitement as the two stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be seen together on the big screen. The film has supposedly a start of the promised trilogy and the movie is all set to hit the big screens in May 2020. Karan Johar produced the film, and it is going to focus on Shiva, a reluctant hero who goes on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love.

Actor's upcoming projects:

The actor will be seen in the film, Chehre which is an upcoming mystery-thriller movie, set to release on April 24, 2020. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It has been reported that Emraan Hashmi will play the character of a businessman, while Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the character of a lawyer.

