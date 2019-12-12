Romantic English Songs: 'I Don't Care', 'LOVER' And Other Top Tracks Of 2019

The year 2019 offers a variety of Hollywood romantic songs that were loved by the audience and hit millions of views in no time. Be it Lizzo, James Blake, Ariana Grande or Ed Sheeran, the audience always loves listening to soothing romantic songs. Have a look at the top ten romantic English songs of 2019.

Top 10 romantic English songs of 2019

Mimicking the monotony of a long drive, expressing the ups and downs in a relationship, sending a love note to someone dear, or maybe letting out the inner thoughts that flow through the heart, these singers have done a phenomenal job in bringing these beautiful romantic songs on board. Surprisingly, all these music albums hit a million views in no time and received many comments from the audience and critics alike. Here's a list of the best English romantic songs sung by renowned singers of the music industry.

I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now 🎄https://t.co/p9Hk8blYpS pic.twitter.com/rTdGd1wIhK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2019

1. “Come Thru” by Summer Walker feat. Usher

2. "I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran

Also Read | AMAs 2019: From Taylor Swift To Shawn Mendes, The Best Dressed Celebs At The AMAs

3. “Care” by Lola

4. “Hit The Back” by King Princess

Also Read | Best Romantic Songs Of 2019 That Were Well-received By Audience Across The World

5. "If The World Was Ending" by JP Saxe

Also Read | Best Romantic Songs Of 2019 That Were Well-received By Audience Across The World

6. "Lose You To Love Me" by Selena Gomez

Also Read | Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Best Appearances Together As A Couple

7. "Don't Give Up On Me" by Andy Grammer

8. "You & Me" by James TW

Also Read | To Reminisce The Musical Genius Of Avicii, Here Are 3 Of His Best Songs

9. "Make You Mine" by PUBLIC

Also Read | Best Romantic Songs Of 2019 That Were Well-received By Audience Across The World

10. "LOVER" by TAYLOR SWIFT

Also Read | Did Camila Cabello Sing Wrong Lyrics Of Songs On Jimmy Fallon's Show?

Also Read | Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Best Appearances Together As A Couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.