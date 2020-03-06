Ranbir Kapoor's 'dedicated' Look While Shooting Is Something You Cannot Miss; See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting to watch the star in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated directorial- Brahmastra, opposite rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Moreover, his next film Shamshera is also making headlines, as the actor will be playing a never-before-seen character in the movie.

Since, he is not on social media, quite often his leaked pictures from the sets of his projects storm the internet. Speaking of which, Ranbir Kapoor's photos from the sets of a brand have gone viral.

Ranbir Kapoor's unseen photos while shooting for an advertisement

Recently, a slew of behind-the-scenes photos of Ranbir Kapoor from an ad shoot has set the internet ablaze. In it, the actor looks all dedicated as he sports a white tee and classy denim jacket. Ranbir's t-shirt looks swashed with dust and his sweaty motivated face has left fans drooling.

The Sanju actor looks all engrossed in his work as he converses with his shooting gang. Check out Ranbir Kapoor's photos.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's movie Brahmastra releases on December 4, 2020. As per reports, the movie is going to release in five different Indian regional languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On the other hand, his movie Shamshera will be directed by Karan Malhotra and written by Aditya Chopra. The movie will reportedly also star Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Fahim Fazli too. Shamshera is set in the 1800s and is about a dacoit. The movie is slated to release in July 2020.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's photos from the sets of 'Shamshera'

