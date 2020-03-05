Alia Bhatt Has A Photo With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Her Phone Wallpaper, See Pic

Alia Bhatt attended the special screening of the Netflix film Guilty which features her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor along with Kiara Advani in the lead role. A video of the actor's entry at the venue has been making the rounds on the internet. However, the paps managed to get a fleeting peek at Alia's phone wallpaper which caught all their attention.

The phone’s wallpaper was a picture of her and actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Judging from their outfits, the picture appeared to have been clicked during Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. Ranbir is seen in a blue sherwani while Alia is seen in a pastel-coloured ensemble. The couple also appears to be kissing in the photo.

What's next for the couple?

Rumours of their wedding have been rife with the latest reports that suggest that they are likely to tie the knot in December soon after the release of their upcoming film Brahmastra. It was also reported that both, Kapoor and Bhatt families have sent out save the date feelers to their close relatives for their big day. However, no official confirmation has been given regarding the news by either Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, the duo will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which is scheduled to release on December 4, 2020. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi which will release in theatres on September 11, 2020. She is also scheduled to feature in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, and in S.S Rajamouli's film RRR.

