Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic With Ranbir Kapoor From 1990 & Internet Is In Awe

"A day of early starts..5 am..on set to block by 7 am..shoot it by 9 am..with the favourite Ranbir," Amitabh Bachchan wrote this as the 'Brahmastra' crew begin shooting for the last schedule. On Thursday, Bachchan shared a throwback picture with Ranbir Kapoor from 1990 and said that he has grown up to be a strong performer from a curious wide-eyed boy then.

On Wednesday, Bachchan shared a few pictures from the set and said that he was working with Ranbir Kapoor — 'the one I admire and adore .. one of the finest .. need the 4 chairs to match up to his incredible talent', he wrote on Instagram.

T 3453 - THEN and NOW .. तब और अब

बड़ी बड़ी हैरान आँखें , RANBIR की , AJOOBA के सेट पे , Shashi जी और मेरे साथ ; और अब एक मझा हुआ सशक्त RANBIR , 'ब्रहमास्त्र' के सेट पे !!

1990 to 2020 ..

"समय चलता है अपनी समय सिद्ध चाल" pic.twitter.com/RNFR89zc43 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2020

Fans react

Brahmastra: Part One is slated to release on December 4, 2020. The first part of the trilogy will release in December in five different Indian regional languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. Brahmastra: Part One is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

