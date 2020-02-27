The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic With Ranbir Kapoor From 1990 & Internet Is In Awe

Bollywood News

"THEN and NOW — the wide-eyed RANBIR on sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me .. and the dominant RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA with me," Bachchan wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan

"A day of early starts..5 am..on set to block by 7 am..shoot it by 9 am..with the favourite Ranbir," Amitabh Bachchan wrote this as the 'Brahmastra' crew begin shooting for the last schedule. On Thursday, Bachchan shared a throwback picture with Ranbir Kapoor from 1990 and said that he has grown up to be a strong performer from a curious wide-eyed boy then.

On Wednesday, Bachchan shared a few pictures from the set and said that he was working with Ranbir Kapoor — 'the one I admire and adore .. one of the finest .. need the 4 chairs to match up to his incredible talent', he wrote on Instagram.

Were Ranveer Singh & Deepika asked to play Ranbir Kapoor's parents in 'Brahmastra'?

Fans react

Brahmastra: Part One is slated to release on December 4, 2020. The first part of the trilogy will release in December in five different Indian regional languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. Brahmastra: Part One is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

'Brahmastra: Part One' to release in 5 different languages on December 4

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

