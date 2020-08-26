Randeep Hooda Admitted To Mumbai Hospital, Undergoes Surgery; Read Details

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday morning was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Sources inform Republic TV that he is currently undergoing surgery. He also underwent a COVID test, but reports are awaited. More details on surgery and his health are awaited as we write this copy.

Randeep Hooda, who turned a year older a few days back, took to his social media handle to reveal his 'best birthday gift' — a bicycle. In the capture, the 'Highway' star is seen sporting a grey T-shirt with denim and boots and accessorized his look with black shades. Taking safety into account, the 'Kick' star is also seen wearing a helmet as he is ready to take a stroll with his brand new bicycle on the road.

His recent Hollywood release titled Extraction, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, and others was well-received by the audience. Randeep Hooda shared many BTS clips and glimpses of his role in Extraction, which amped up the excitement of moviegoers. Sam Hargrave's directorial released on Netflix and received rave reviews.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Salman Khan in the much-awaited film, Radhe. He will also be seen in his next Hollywood project, Rat On a Highway. The actor also has Mard in his kitty.

