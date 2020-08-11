Randeep Hooda Posts A Combined Birthday Wish For Lord Krishna & Chris Hemsworth; See Post

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 marks the birthdays of Thor actor, Chris Hemsworth and the Indian God, Lord Krishna. Taking to his social media, Chris' Extraction co-star, Randeep Hooda ringed in a joint birthday wish for the Hindu God and the 'God of Thunder'. Here's what this is about.

Randeep Hooda posts a joint birthday wish for Chris Hemsworth and Lord Krishna

Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram account to wish his Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth. He also wished everyone on Janmashtami marking the birthday of Lord Krishna. He posted a picture of himself with Chris Hemsworth and the two can be seen wearing kurtas. While Chris donned a blue one, Randeep's was red.

The post also had Lord Krishna's image collaged into it. Coincidentally, Chris Hemsworth's blue kurta matched with the blue colour of Lord Krishna's body. Adding a caption to the post, Randeep Hooda wrote, "To Lord Krishna ..and Ch(k)ris..a very Happy Birthday!". Take a look:

In Extraction, Chris Hemsworth played the role of a black ops agent who was also a mercenary. He was given the task of extracting Ovi Mahajan, the son of Indian's drug lord. Randeep Hood plays the role of the drug lord's assistant who is also working on the side to rescue the boy.

Towards the end of the movie, both of them work together on the rescue mission, however, Randeep's character loses his life. It is unclear whether Hemsworth's character dies as well.

Recently in an interview with Philippines magazine, Randeep Hooda opened up about why shooting for Extraction left him heartbroken. The actor said that before Extraction, he was slated to work on Battle of Sargarhi and had vowed not to cut his hair until the shooting for the movie was complete. However, when he got selected for the role in Extraction, he had to chop off his long locks to fit into this role for the movie.

Randeep Hooda was left heartbroken after cutting his hair especially since he had promised otherwise in the holy Golden Temple of Amritsar. In the interview, he revealed that he had visited a local gurudwara and apologised for breaking his promise. He was slated to essay a Sikh soldier in Battle of Sargarhi.

