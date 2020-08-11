Randeep Hooda Admits Being 'heartbroken' While Filming For 'Extraction'; Know Why

Randeep Hooda recently spoke about being heartbroken and about chopping his hair in Extraction, during an interview with a Philippines' magazine. Randeep Hooda revealed that he had taken a pledge in the Golden Temple that he will not cut his hair until his movie, Battle of Sargarhi is concluded. However, he had to break his promise, when he was offered Extraction with Chris Hemsworth, as his character in the movie demanded a different look.

In his interview, Randeep mentioned that it was a very hard decision for him and the actor revealed that he visited Gurudwara and apologised for breaking his promise. Adding to the same, Randeep Hooda confessed to being heartbroken throughout the filming of Extraction, as a part of him was still attached to Battle of Saragarhi movie. However, the actor mentioned that he gave his best to Extraction, which taught him to let go of the baggage with grace. Reportedly, Randeep Hooda was all set to play the role of a Sikh soldier in Battle of Saragarhi.

All about Extraction

Starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda in the leading roles, Extraction follows the story of Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the deadliest extraction of his career, as he is ordered to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction hit Netflix on April 24, 2020. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of $6.5 crores USD and has released in Hindi, English, Bengali languages in India. The movie also stars Indian actors like Shivam Vichare, Piyush Khati, Sara Rumao and Arti Kulkarni in prominent roles.

What's next for Randeep?

Randeep Hooda is all set to grace the big screen with actor Disha Patani and Salman Khan in the much-awaited film, Radhe. Reportedly, the movie follows the adventures of ACP Rajveer Shikhwat, who goes on a rampage to eliminate the uprising underworld gangs. The movie is a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster film, Wanted. Directed and written by Prabhudeva, Radhe also stars actors like Sapna Pabbi, Jackie Shroff, Sudhanshu Pandey, Zarina Wahab, Gautam Gulati and Abhay Mahajan in prominent roles. Randeep will be seen in his next Hollywood project, Rat On a Highway. The actor also has Mard in his kitty.

