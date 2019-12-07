Randeep Hooda Asked To Quit 'A Suitable Boy' Over A Physical Fight? Actor Breaks Silence

Just a week back, the first look of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy released and it is quite intriguing! It stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Randeep Hooda and Tanya Maniktala in pivotal roles. However, Hooda has been asked to leave the project due to his 'misbehavior'. This was Randeep's second collaboration with Mira, the two of them worked together in Monsoon Wedding, a decade back. A source informed a leading media publication that there was an altercation between the actor and the make-up artist regarding his look, and although Nair was not present on the sets at the time, the news reached the BBC office, after which they decided to take matters in their own hands, and the actor was asked to leave

READ: Randeep Hooda Returns From Injury After Shooting For Salman Khan Starrer 'Radhe'

The actor, however, told a different story to a leading publication. He was quoted saying, “Firstly, it was not a physical fight, but an argument with my make-up artist who has worked with me for many years and is working with me on Radhe. Secondly, I had a brief role on A Suitable Boy, which I did for my love for Mira. Thirdly, I did not exit the project; I finished my four days of work and moved on to other projects.”

READ: Randeep Hooda: The Actor's Most Underrated Performances

First look of the film:

For those unaware, 'A Suitable Boy' is Mira Nair's adaptation of Vikram Seth's book with the same title, a sweeping tale of four families set in the post-Partition era.

About the actor:

Randeep Hooda is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. After completing his degree in Human Resource Management from Melbourne, Australia, he came back to India and started his career as a model and actor in theatre productions. He appeared first time on the silver screen in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding for which he received a lot of critical appreciation but failed to sustain the attention for very long.

READ: Randeep Hooda: Best Films Of The Actor That You Must Check Out

READ: Randeep Hooda: Workout Videos Of The Sarbjit Actor That Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.