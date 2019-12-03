Randeep Hooda Returns From Injury After Shooting For Salman Khan Starrer 'Radhe'

Randeep Hooda, who will be seen in the role of the main antagonist opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film Radhe, had suffered an injury on the sets while shooting of action in the film. The incident took place two days ago where the actor suffered a dislocation. Randeep Hooda had to be taken to Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai post the incident. The 43-year-old has now been discharged and is reportedly in good health.

Radhe - Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda to go all out with the action sequences

According to sources close to the film, no stone will be left unturned when it comes down to the film’s action sequences as a special stunt team has been brought on-board by Salman Khan to design and choreograph the action. Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda will be seen going at it one on one in the action sequences which may also involve a shirtless fight scene between the two actors. The action-packed film will also feature a smoke fight, hand to hand combat, gun shootouts and a lot more.

This is not the first time Randeep Hooda will be seen sharing the screen space with Salman as the two have previously worked together in the 2016 action-drama Sultan. The two actors have also worked together in the 2014 action-thriller Kick. However, this will be the first time that fans would get to see Randeep Hooda play a negative role in a film.

Radhe comes out on Eid 2020

Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and will also star Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited, under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film is slated to release on May 22, 2020 during Eid.

