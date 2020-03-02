Randeep Hooda Opens Up About His Hollywood Debut In Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction'

Randeep Hooda seems to be on a roll this year. Just earlier in February, the actor was seen essaying a pivotal role in the Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal. Fans seem to be going gaga over his performance in the film. The actor is also set to play the antagonist in Salman Khan's next, Radhe. The film is set to hit the screens on Eid 2020. In addition to these, the actor is all set to star in a Hollywood film, Extraction.

Randeep Hooda to make his Hollywood debut

Talking about this collaboration with a news agency, Randeep Hooda said that he gets to do a lot of action in the film and added that he might be the first Indian male actor to do an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. He shared that it was a great experience to work with Hemsworth, the Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave.

ALSO READ | Imtiaz Ali Reveals Details Of Randeep Hooda's Character In 'Love Aaj Kal'

Source / PR PICS

Further, talking about his role in Extraction, Randeep Hooda shared that his character is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He added that he has had a run as military personnel and is now working for Ovi's father. He further said that for the action shots, they rehearsed twice a day for 10 days. He also revealed that he has never had a director on a wire, hanging next to him and giving him instructions.

ALSO READ | Director Imtiaz Ali Shares Randeep Hooda's Role Details In 'Love Aaj Kal'

Extraction also marks Randeep Hooda's Hollywood debut. The film stars Chris Hemsworth and also marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave. The story has been penned by Joe Russo from the directing duo of Russo Brothers. The film will start streaming on the popular OTT platform Netflix from April 24, 2020.

ALSO READ | Randeep Hooda Shares Thoughts As 'Highway' Completes 6 Years; 'may This Road Never End'

ALSO READ | 'Won't Invest Time On Issues Already Done': Randeep Hooda On Clashes Between Similar Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.