Randeep Hooda Shares Thoughts As 'Highway' Completes 6 Years; 'may This Road Never End'

One of the most memorable performances of actor Randeep Hooda had been in the 2014 film Highway which also featured Raazi actor Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Randeep portrayed the role of a gang leader named Mahabir Bhati who kidnaps a young bride-to-be, played by Alia, and both embark on a journey that culminates into freedom. The movie met with positive reviews, with Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda's performances praised by both audiences and critics alike.

As Highway clocked in 6 years in Bollywood on Friday, February 21, actor Randeep Hooda looked back fondly on the journey of the film as he took to his social media account and shared a picture of himself with director Imtiaz Ali. He captioned the post with some profound thoughts about his experience as he said, "Some travels doesn't have destinations, only co travellers..(sic)".

Earlier on Friday, director Imtiaz Ali also shared photographs of actors Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda from Highway as he recalled the journey that he took 6 years ago with the film. Netizens have reminisced along with Randeep Hooda as well as Imtiaz Ali and commented on their posts by complimenting their performances.

What's next for Randeep Hooda?

The Kick actor was last seen in a pivotal role in Imtiaz Ali's latest film Love Aaj Kal which released in theatres on Valentine's Day this year. The actor will be seen next in Salman Khan's next venture Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with actors Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and others. The film is expected to release on Eid this year.

