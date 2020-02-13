Director Imtiaz Ali Shares Randeep Hooda's Role Details In 'Love Aaj Kal'

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal will feature Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Not many may know that the film will also star actor Randeep Hooda in a prominent role. With the film set to release soon on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, director Imtiaz Ali recently took to social media and revealed some secrets about Randeep Hooda's role in Love Aaj Kal.

Randeep Hooda's role in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal

Also Read | 'Love Aaj Kal' behind-the-scenes looks revealed by Sara Ali Khan; see pics

The trailer for Love Aaj Kal was shared online earlier this month and beautifully showed the strong chemistry between the two leads, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The trailer also shared some brief glimpses of Randeep Hooda but did not reveal any details about his character or his role in the plot. However, with the film set to release tomorrow on Valentine's Day, director Imtiaz Ali decided to share some secret details about Randeep's character on his official handle on social media.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda extends warm birthday wishes to legendary actor Waheeda Rehman

The video shared by the director revealed that Randeep Hooda would be playing the role of elderly Raghu. Raghu is the same character that Kartik Aaryan will play, but he will essay the younger version of Raghu in the 90s, while Randeep Hooda will play the present-day version of the same character. In the video, Randeep (as Raghu) explains his love story to Sara Ali Khan's character. The video also shares several scenes from the 90s love story where Kartik Aaryan (as Raghu) falls in love with Arushi Sharma's character.

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Reveals Details Of Randeep Hooda's Character In 'Love Aaj Kal'

Love Aaj Kal is a remake of the 2009 film of the same name which was also directed by Imtiaz Ali. The first film starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Kartik Aaryan had stated that he was working out of his comfort zone for the first time and it was a litmus test for him. It remains to be seen how Love Aaj Kal performs at the box office, though it is expected to be a decent success thanks to Kartik Aaryan's strong presence.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's songs from 'Love Aaj Kal' to listen to

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.