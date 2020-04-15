Randeep Hooda Talks About His Hollywood Debut Movie 'Extraction' With Chris Hemsworth

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth's Extraction which is directed by Sam Hargrave. The film is produced by the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers. Talking about the character in an earlier interview, Randeep Hooda said that he got to do a lot of action in the film and added that he might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film.

Randeep Hooda to make Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth's Extraction

In the Extraction trailer, Randeep Hooda is seen in a fighting sequence. The trailer also shows a blink and miss appearance another Bollywood actor, Pankaj Tripathi.

Hooda recently took to his social media to share a BTS video and gave a shout out the Extraction team. He captioned the post, "Here's a big shout out to the action team of #Extraction 👊

Weeks of rehearsals and some close calls, no cuts between sequences, sheer precision, the Director hanging on straps and even choking down on ropes along with action. ___ जाम होगे थे कती😜. Shooting was like being on a roller coaster or maybe even a video game. Brutal but exhilarating! Here's a big shout out to the action team of #Extraction.👊" [sic]

It seems that Randeep Hooda is the first Bollywood actor who has done a full-fledged action role in a Hollywood film. Judging by the trailer and the BTS video, there is no doubt that he has knocked it out of the park. Randeep dons a chiselled look in the film and it seems like he matched his co-star Chris Hemsworth blow by blow. If the trailer is anything to go by, the action sequences of Extraction are going to be absolutely thrilling.

