Randeep Hooda On Leg Surgery: 'Relationship With Plates & Screws, Sadly Came To An End'

Randeep Hooda, who was hospitalized a few days back broke his silence on the surgery he went through at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Talking to a leading daily, Hooda said that he was admitted for a leg surgery and is currently in the recovery phase.

Hooda also assured that there was no postoperative complication and his father, who is also a doctor was present during the operation, Hooda told Hindustan Times. Revealing details about his leg injury, Randeep said that he fell from a horse 12 years back while playing polo. At that time, plates and screws were put which caused problems till he went for the surgery last week.

The Extraction actor revealed that he hurt his leg while shooting Radhe and then later the Hollywood film Extraction and the infection keep getting worse and pain recurred. Calling the 'plates and screws' his 'longest relationship' (12 years), Hooda said that he wasn't allowed to keep the metal as souvenirs and managed to click a picture.

Hooda concluded by saying that he doesn't know whether he will be the same actor again as he has done some of the best films with those plates and screws in his leg for many years.

On the work front

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in his web Hollywood debut, Extraction. He essayed the role of Saju Rav, former Para SF operator, and henchman. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead with Rudhraksh Jaiswal. It also features Golshifteh Farahani, Priyanshu Painyuli, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. The film marked the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave. Extraction received mostly positive reviews for its action sequences. It became the most-watched original film in the history of Netflix. A sequel of the movie is in development with Joe Russo returning as the writer.

Randeep Hooda will next be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The actor was shooting for the movie before it was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. It stars Salman Khan in the lead, along with Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash, and Gautam Gulati. 'Radhe' was scheduled to release on May 22, 2020, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no recent update on when the movie will release in theatres.

Randeep Hooda will begin shooting for Balwinder Singh Janjua's film in October. The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz.

