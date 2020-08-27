Randeep Hooda's Father Gives Health Update, Says 'he's Recovering'

Randeep Hooda was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai, on Tuesday morning. The actor felt acute pain and was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Now his father, Dr Ranbir Hooda has given an update about his health.

Randeep Hooda’s father says he will be discharged soon

Dr Ranbir Hooda gave an update on his son Randeep Hooda’s health which came as good news for his fans. He said, “Thank you all for your concern. Randeep had a surgery yesterday, he's recovering and will be discharged soon. He's COVID-19 negative and the surgery went well so we will be able to take him home soon”. The actor was tested for coronavirus before he underwent surgery. While Randeep Hooda's surgery went successful, he would need a few more days to fully recover. Fans of the Sarbjit actor have been sending their good wishes and praying for his speedy recovery.

Randeep Hooda recently turned 44 years old, on August 20, 2020. The actor celebrated the special day with only his close friends and family following COVID-19 guidelines. He took to his Instagram handle, where he has more than two million followers, to reveal his birthday gift. It was a bicycle, which he called “the best birthday gift” he has received. Randeep was wearing a helmet as he posed on his new bicycle.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in his web Hollywood debut, Extraction. He essayed the role of Saju Rav, former Para SF operator, and henchman. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead with Rudhraksh Jaiswal. It also features Golshifteh Farahani, Priyanshu Painyuli, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. The film marked the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave. Extraction received mostly positive reviews for its action sequences. It became the most-watched original film in the history of Netflix. A sequel of the movie is in development with Joe Russo returning as the writer.

Randeep Hooda will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor was shooting for the movie before it was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. It stars Salman Khan in the lead, along with Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash, and Gautam Gulati. Radhe was scheduled to release on May 22, 2020, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no recent update on when the movie will release in theatres.

