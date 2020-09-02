Randeep Hooda Turns 'Thor' In An Edited Video Clip, Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

The REFACE app has become one of the recent obsessions of social media users. Now, joining the bandwagon is the Sarbjit actor Randeep Hooda, who recently shared a hilarious video using the face editing app as he turned himself into Thor. Sharing a video wherein he edited his face on Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth's face, Hooda joked about the outcomes of finding his co-star's hammer 'lying around on the set'.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda's 'Prakruti Vandan' Post Has Lot To Do With Vedas

Randeep Hooda as 'Thor' wins netizens' hearts

Earlier today, Randeep Hooda shared a rib-ticking video which left netizens in splits and has also been winning the hearts of many on Instagram. In the video shared by him, the 44-year-old turned Thor and shared a small edited clip from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Hooda edited out his Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth's face from the clip and put his face instead with the help of REFACE app to churn out the hilarious video.

Sharing the video clip on his Instagram handle, the Highway actor jokingly wrote, "What happens when Chris leaves the hammer lying around on the set.. #Extraction #bts sorry mate @chrishemsworth (sic)".

Check out his post below:

Also Read | Randeep Hooda's Father Gives Health Update, Says 'he's Recovering'

The video soon went viral on social media and garnered over 200k views and 800 comments within an hour. Netizens loved Hooda's Thor look as one called him the 'Indian Thor' while another named him 'Thor Lite'. Check out some fan reactions on the actor's funny video below:

For the unversed, Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda shared the screen space for the first time in Netflix's web-film titled Extraction. While Hemsworth played the protagonist in the film as Tyler Rake, Hooda essayed the role of one of the antagonists in the action-thriller as Saju Rav.

The Sam Hargrave directorial premiered on the streamer on April 24, 2020, and broke several records which include becoming the most-watched original film in the history of Netflix.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Admitted To Mumbai Hospital, Undergoes Surgery; Read Details

Meanwhile, the holy festival of Janmashthami and Chris Hemsworth's birthday coincided this year around, i.e. on August 11. Thus, his actor friend Hooda took to Instagram to wish 'Ch(k)ris' and Lord Krishna on the big day by sharing a collage of two pictures, comprising Krishna's photo and a selfie with the Thor actor with both sporting ethnic wear. Sharing the post, he wrote, "To Lord Krishna... and Ch(k)ris...a very Happy Birthday!".

Take a look:

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Shares A Picture Of His 'best Birthday Gift'; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.