Randeep Hooda Says He Did Not Watch Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari', Here's Why

In a candid conversation with a tabloid recently, Bollywood actor, Randeep Hooda reportedly revealed that he did not watch the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. The movie had created quite a controversy in its initial stage but also brought an appreciation for the actor by critics and audience alike. Here's the reason for Randeep Hooda's decision.

In the interview, Randeep Hooda reportedly said that he did not watch Akshay Kumar's Kesari. The reason being the movie did not excite him much. Randeep was supposed to star in a movie based on the same character called Battle Of Saragarhi. However, after Akshay's project with director Anurag Singh was announced and Hooda's project got shelved.

Randeep Hooda, who is known to work on his physique meticulously to get into character had done so for this project too. Further in the interview, the actor reportedly expressed his regrets that the audience did not get to see a much "more authentic version" of the incident with real emotions. However, he also said that he had moved on from it. He also claimed to have become a better person after learning the principles of Sikhism.

Also Read: 'Kesari' Was Parineeti Chopra & Akshay Kumar's First Film Together; Read More Trivia Here

On the other hand, Kesari starring Akshay Kumar is based on Havildar Ishar Singh. He had single-handedly led a group of 21 Sikhs in a battle with the Pashtun invaders. Besides Akshay Kumar, the movie also starred Parineeti Chopra in the role of Akshay's wife.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar: Dance Numbers Of The Kesari Actor That Are Much-loved

Upcoming Randeep Hooda's movies

The actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 which starred Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The movie had hit the theatres on February 14, 2020. He is currently awaiting the release of Extraction which is a Hollywood action flick starring Chris Hemsworth. Besides this, Randeep Hooda has a number of projects lined up in his kitty. Randeep's next Bollywood venture are Mard, Miss match India and Radhe.

Also Read: Aamir Khan In Laal Singh, Akshay Kumar In Kesari: Actors Who Slayed The Turban Look

Also Read: 'Kesari': Why Was Akshay Kumar-starrer Historical Film Titled So?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.