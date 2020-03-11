'Kesari' Was Parineeti Chopra & Akshay Kumar's First Film Together; Read More Trivia Here

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers on Instagram alone.
Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Beautiful Earrings Are A Must-have In Your Jewellery Collection; See
In 2019, Parineeti Chopra played the female lead in Anurag Singh’s critically acclaimed historical action-drama, Kesari. Along with Parineeti, the film had Akshay Kumar and Suvinder Vicky in main characters. The plot of the film is based on an incredible true story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. Here are some lesser-known facts about Kesari. Read ahead to know more-
Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Transformation From 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' To 'Jabariya Jodi'
Also Read | Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Starrer Ishaqzaade: Lesser Known Facts About The Film
Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Shares Candid BTS Pictures From Saina Nehwal's Biopic; See Here
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.