'Kesari' Was Parineeti Chopra & Akshay Kumar's First Film Together; Read More Trivia Here

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers on Instagram alone.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Beautiful Earrings Are A Must-have In Your Jewellery Collection; See

In 2019, Parineeti Chopra played the female lead in Anurag Singh’s critically acclaimed historical action-drama, Kesari. Along with Parineeti, the film had Akshay Kumar and Suvinder Vicky in main characters. The plot of the film is based on an incredible true story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. Here are some lesser-known facts about Kesari. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Transformation From 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' To 'Jabariya Jodi'

Lesser-known facts about Kesari

Kesari was Akshay Kumar's first-period film.

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra teamed up for the first time for Kesari.

Bhageshree was rumoured to be part of the film, but she denied the reports saying that she was never approached for the film.

The battle scenes for the film were shot in Wai, about 150 km from Mumbai. More than 3,000 extras were used, and CGI was employed to make it look like 10,000.

The huge turban worn by Akshay Kumar in the movie weighed about 6 kg.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Starrer Ishaqzaade: Lesser Known Facts About The Film

Akshay Kumar reportedly suffered from a rib injury while shooting the climax scene of the film and had to take a break from shooting. However, even after being advised to rest and being advised to return back to Mumbai to recuperate. He refused, although there was a helicopter on standby to take him there, and took a room in Wai instead.

The set got completely destroyed in a huge fire in April 2018 and had to be rebuilt.

Akshay Kumar shaved his head as he had to wear a huge turban, and was not reportedly happy about it.

Kesari is Anurag Singh's comeback to Bollywood after ten years, his last directorial being Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).

While shooting in Wai, Akshay Kumar headed to Pimpode Budruk, which is the largest village in Koregaon Tehsil in Satara, Maharashtra, and helped the locals with water harvesting.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Shares Candid BTS Pictures From Saina Nehwal's Biopic; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.