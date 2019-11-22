Akshay Kumar: Dance Numbers Of The Kesari Actor That Are Much-loved

Akshay Kumar is an Indian film actor known for a number of masala films that he has been a part of. The actor is known for his work in films like Jaanwar, Kesari, and Mohra. The "Khiladi" of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, is loved for his ability to entertain the audience. Here are the most popular party songs of Akshay Kumar.

Best dance numbers of Akshay Kumar

1. Laung Da Lashkara (Patiala House)

Laung Da Lashkara is a song from the 2011 film, Patiala House. The song features Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar dancing to the Punjabi tune. The song has been sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and Hard Kaur while music has been composed by Shankar Ehsan Loy. The song was one of the most played songs at sangeet ceremonies in the year 2011.

2. Subha Hone Na De (Desi Boyz)

Subah Hone Na De is a song from the 2011 film Desi Boys. The song was an instant-hit the audience. The song features Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. The song has been sung by Mika Singh and Shefali Alvares.

3. Party All Night (Boss)

Party All Night is a song from the 2013 film, Boss. The song features actors Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha dancing to the party music. The song has been sung and composed byrapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song video also features the singer dancing alongside Akshay Kumar.

4. Hookah Bar (Khiladi 786)

Hookah Bar is a song from the 2012 film, Boss. The song features Akshay Kumar and Asin in a party mood. The song was sung by Himesh Reshammiya, Vinit Singh, and Aman Trikha. The song was a famous party number in 2012. The film had other songs that were also received well by the audience.

5. Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita (Rowdy Rathore)

Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita is a song from the 2012 film, Rowdy Rathore. The song was well received by the audience. The video of the song features Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar. The song also features south Indian superstar Vijay and choreographer Prabhudeva. The song was sung by Sajid Wajid and Mika Singh. Have a look at the song video here.

