Randeep Hooda Shares Details Of Irrfan Khan’s Funeral; Says Nobody Could Hug Each Other

It is not a hidden fact that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown has affected the lives of the entire population drastically. One can gauge that there will some major changes in the lifestyle of many once the lockdown is ended. Talking about this, actor Randeep Hooda was recently asked on an interview with a publication on the 'new normal' which will soon be established once this lockdown is ended.

Randeep Hooda revealed that nobody could hug each other at Irrfan Khan's funeral and defined that as the new normal

Randeep Hooda was asked for his views on the major changes which will be witnessed once people try to reset their lives after the lockdown. To this, Randeep Hooda said that he went to actor Irrfan Khan's funeral recently as the latter was laid to rest next to his house. Randeep Hooda made an interesting revelation that nobody could hug each other during Irrfan Khan's funeral which is the 'new normal' now and that everyone has to get used to it.

Randeep Hooda added that Indians are extremely affectionate and physical people. However, Hooda revealed that after the COVID-19 lockdown, people will think twice to look at another person and try invading their personal space. Randeep Hooda also said that there will be more individualism prevailing after the lockdown which will also enrich everyone's lives. Randeep Hooda stated that he hopes that after this pandemic crisis, people emerge as a better race, as better humankind and become more compassionate as well as considerate.

Randeep Hooda spoke about the increasing negativity on Twitter

The Highway actor was also asked on the increase in the negative news which one is reading on social media during this crisis which hampers positivity. To this, he said that there are a huge bunch of people on Twitter who make a big deal about things on the platform wherein nobody gives attention to the matter in the real world. The actor added that people do not even indulge in a healthy conversation or argument on the social media platform and just blindly point fingers at one another.

Randeep Hooda called the social media platform as an extremely 'negative' space wherein people would fight and squabble over small things. However, the actor added that he tries to derive positivity even on social media. He also added that unlike most of the celebrities, he does not have any interest in flaunting his lockdown routine on social media.

