Randeep Hooda & Chris Hemsworth's Fight Practice Video During 'Extraction' Is Unmissable

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth’s BTS video from the set of their Netflix film Extraction has gone viral. The video is shared by the director of Extraction, Sam Hargrave on his Instagram account. The video features both the actors training for a hardcore action sequence. Check out the video of Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda Turns Still From 'Extraction' Into Perfect Meme Material, See Pic

Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth battle it out

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda Opens Up About His Bonding With Chris Hemsworth While Shooting 'Extraction'

In the video, both Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth are seen dressed up in casual attire. The actors indulge in combat and show off their moves. Both the actors have a small weapon in their hands during the rehearsal as well. The BTS video is a practice video that was shot before the actors performed on the set.

While posting the video on his social media account Sam Hargrave wrote an important message. he wrote, ‘You perform how you practice. @randeephooda and @chrishemsworth putting in the rehearsal time for #Extraction @netflix @netflixfilm.’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda Shares BTS From 'Extraction' Sets, Praises The 'extraordinary Action Team'

Another similar video was shared a few weeks back. In the video, Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda’s practice session before the scene was captured. However, the video also featured their final take where both Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth showed off their moves in front of the camera. The action-packed sequences in the film had the audience glued to their screens.

Extraction features Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda in the leading roles. Extraction follows the story of Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the deadliest extraction of his career, as he is ordered to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction is available on the streaming platform since April 24, 2020.

ALSO READ: Never Done This Kind Of Action Before: Randeep Hooda On 'Extraction'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.