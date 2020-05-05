Randeep Hooda's 'Extraction' Style Meme On Coming Back From Liquor Shop Amid Lockdown

After liquor shops were allowed to reopen across the nation amid lockdown until May 17, videos of long queues and people not maintaining social distance circulated on social media. Randeep Hooda, taking a dig at those not following the guidelines, shared a meme on his Instagram page.

Sharing a still from his recent film 'Extraction', where Hooda is seen injured with a hand sling in the scene. Spreading an important message through the still, Hooda wrote this is how it feels coming back from a liquor store currently — like in the still.

As the nation follows a strict lockdown, all the liquor shops across India were shut until Monday, wherein some states reopened the shops again. Ever since then, videos and pictures of people gathering outside liquor shops in Mumbai have gone massively viral. After a long dry spell, the visuals featured how people stood in queues for hours together to buy alcohol. Sharing one of the clips on his Instagram feed, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal also shared concern over the crowding of people on the roads.

The lockdown was first announced on March 24, 2020. In the first phase of the lockdown, it was announced that a nationwide lockdown will be exercised due to the global pandemic of coronavirus. The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25, 2020, to April 14, 2020. The lockdown was for 21 days, which was then extended from April 15, 2020, to May 3, 2020. This was the second phase of the lockdown. The third phase of the lockdown was announced recently, from May 4, 2020, to May 17, 2020.

