Randeep Hooda Shares A Post As His Debut Film 'D' Completes 15 Years

Randeep Hooda made his Bollywood debut with the Vishram Sawant directorial D. The film hit the screens back in 2005 on June 3. Celebrating 15 years of the film, Hooda took to his social media to share a post about it. He shared a still from his film where his character Deshu is seen riding on a scooter.

Randeep Hooda celebrates 15 years of his debut film D

He is dressed up in a yellow and grey checkered shirt and is sporting a pair of black glares. When translated, the dialogue says that a common man's knowledge about the underworld is quite limited. Suggesting that there should be no discrimination in different types of works, he adds that some people go on to become engineers, some become doctors and he became a gangster.

About the film

D is a crime drama directed by Vishram Sawant. Released in 2005, it also starred Rukhsar, Isha Kooppikar, and Sushant Singh along with Randeep Hooda. The plot of the film revolves around a witness to a murder, Deshu, gets caught up between the cops and a criminal gang. The film follows his struggle to take over the gang and crown himself as the King in the underworld.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the Netflix film Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth. The film was directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo brothers. It is based on a novel written by Ande Parks.

It also starred David Harbour, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, and Pankaj Tripathi. It marked Randeep's Hollywood debut and he also became one of the first Bollywood actors to have such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. He played the character of Saju in the film.

Randeep Hooda was earlier seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He is set to star in Rajkumar Santoshi's 21: Battle of Saragarhi. Hooda is also set to star in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor has also been roped in for two other films. He will be seen in Vivek Singh Chauhan's Rat on a Highway and will also star in Sai Kabir's new age romance drama, Mard.

