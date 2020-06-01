Randeep Hooda Shows 'things We Took For Granted' With Throwback Wildlife Safari Pic

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been quite vocal about causes related to nature and wildlife. He often shares pictures from his wildlife adventures and even shares stories behind them. Recently. the Sarabjit actor shared a throwback picture during his trip to Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh and captioned the post with thought-provoking words which won several praises from his fans.

Randeep Hooda shares throwback picture

The actor took to his Instagram page and shared the picture where he can be seen sitting inside a jeep in the middle of the national park with water all around him. While captioning the post, the actor reminded people of how nature and wildlife have been taken for granted by humans. As soon as Randeep shared the picture on the picture and video sharing platform, several of his fans dropped their comments under the post. One of the users lauded the actor for his love for nature and wrote that he is ‘Haryana ki Shaan.’ Another user called him a true ‘legend.’ A third user chimed in and wrote that Randeep is the best he has ever seen. A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that Randeep is the favorite of all along with heart-shaped emoticons.

Read: Wajid Khan's Demise: Kiara Advani, Sunil Grover, Randeep Hooda & Saiee Pour In Tributes

Read: Randeep Hooda Wishes Sarbjit's Sister Dalbir Kaur On Her Birthday

Sometime back, the Extraction actor took to his Instagram account and shared a monochrome picture of himself with a wildlife reference. He shared a shirtless monochrome picture of himself. In the picture, he is seen wearing a pair of low riding joggers and a pair of boxing gloves. He has a tattoo inked on his abdomen as well. Randeep Hooda rocks a messy hairdo as he stares at the lens.

Posting the picture on his social media account, Randeep Hooda wrote, ‘Feeling caged ?.. imagine how the animals in the zoos must be feeling.. #TBT #Lockdown.’ [sic] referring to the fact that many are saying that they are bored at home and that they feel restricted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was all set to be seen with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also features Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film was expected to release on Eid this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown the release date of the much-awaited film has been postponed.

Read: Randeep Hooda Calls Out Unverified News Regarding Uttarakhand Forest Fires On Twitter

Read: Randeep Hooda Pays Tribute To 'cooler Than Cool' Late Grandmother With A Heartfelt Note

(Image credit: Representative Image)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.