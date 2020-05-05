BJP's Sambit Patra Warns Delhi Govt Of Covid Spike If Liquor Shop Floutation Continues

National Spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra on Tuesday warned the Delhi government against the flouting of social distancing norms outside the liquor shops in the state as this can cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Expressing his worry about the present situation in the national capital he said that Delhi is the most infected state in the country with the highest ratio of population density and Corona positive cases.

Terming the visuals of the people outside the liquor shops in Delhi as 'Scary', Patra said the state government needs to make all arrangements, or else the state will lose the battle against the Coronavirus.

अगर population density और Corona positive cases के अनुपात को देखें तो पाएँगे की दिल्ली आज भारत में सर्वाधिक संक्रमित राज्य है

TV पर अभी शराब की दुकानों के जो दृश्य दिख रहें है ..वो डराने वाली है।

दिल्ली सरकार को व्यवस्था ठीक करने की आवश्यकता है वरना करोना युद्ध पर पानी फिर जाएगा। — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 5, 2020

Many Delhi BJP leaders on Monday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to reconsider its decision on the opening of liquor shops in the national capital, saying it may lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri criticised the Delhi government's decision to open liquor shops, claiming it can increase Coronavirus positive cases by up to 10%.

The AAP has allowed opening of 150 state-run liquor shops outside the Coronavirus containment zones in the national capital. On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said all relaxations in the areas where people violate social-distancing and other health norms will be withdrawn.

The Chief Minister's stern message came amid reports of people flouting social-distancing norms at liquor shops in many areas of the city after authorities allowed all activities permitted by the Central government under lockdown 3.0. All liquor shops in the eastern range were also shut for violation of the norms, said Delhi Police. The Delhi government on Sunday allowed shops selling liquor, tobacco, etc. to operate in the national capital during the extended lockdown period from May 4 onwards. On May 5, it imposed a 70% additional tax on liquor.

