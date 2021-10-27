Randhir Kapoor Weighs In About When Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Will Marry

Fans have eagerly been waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to tie the knot and rumours of their marriage have become a much-talked-about topic on social media. Rumours about the two clearing their schedules to have a December wedding have been making the rounds. Randhir Kapoor recently spoke to Pinkvilla about the marriage rumours, and here’s what he had to say.

Randhir Kapoor mentioned in the interview with the publication that he has not heard anything about Ranbir and Alia's December wedding. He mentioned that Ranbir will get married someday or the other, but he has not heard anything about the dates as of now. Earlier this month, unseen pictures from the duo’s trip to Jodhpur surfaced on the internet and fans were overjoyed on seeing the two together.

Alia Bhatt celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

The two reportedly went to Jodhpur to celebrate Ranbir's birthday. In the image, Alia can be seen in a white and blue sweatshirt, which she paired with a pair of black pants while, Ranbir on the other hand was seen in a black vest with a pair of red shorts. Apart from the much-loved duo, fans also got a glimpse of a picturesque valley and a beautiful sunset in the background.

Alia also headed to social media to extend her wishes to her rumoured beau on his birthday. She uploaded a picture of the two with their backs turned to the camera. She can be seen resting on Ranbir's shoulder in the picture as the two seem to be enjoying a beautiful sunset. In the caption of the post, she called him her 'life' and wished him a happy birthday.

About Alia and Ranbir's upcoming films

The two will soon be seen on screen together as they will act side by side in Brahmastra. Apart from the duo, the film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera and Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal and others. Alia on the other hand also has a plethora of films lined up for herself including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, and others.

Image: Instagram/@ranbirkapoooor