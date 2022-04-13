Randhir Kapoor Returns From Goa For Ranbir-Alia's Wedding; Spills Deets On Duo's Nuptials

Bollywood sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally getting married, with their wedding festivities commencing in full swing from today. The Kapoor clan, including Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and aunt Rima Jain were spotted arriving at the actor's Vastu residence, where the ceremonies are underway.

Meanwhile, Ranbir's uncle and veteran star Randhir Kapoor is also on his way back to Mumbai ahead of the duo's D-day. Heading back from Goa, Randhir Kapoor revealed that the wedding will take place 'around the 15th' of April. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Randhir also spilt details about the reception, stating that the family is discussing things presently.

Randhir Kapoor heads back from Goa for Ranbir-Alia's wedding

"Ranbir is going to get married but not today. It's around the 15th. I am very happy (for him),” Randhir Kapoor said. Responding to whether the duo will be throwing a reception party post the nuptials, he added, "that we are discussing. I am on my way back (to Mumbai). I was in Goa. Now I am heading back, so we will discuss that today and decide.”

Meanwhile, the duo's close friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji released their upcoming film's song Kesariya as he congratulated the couple on their wedding.

"For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever,” he wrote.

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM)