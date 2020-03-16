The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Calls Neha Dhupia & Taapsee Pannu 'wannabe Feminists' Amid 'Roadies' Row

Bollywood News

“On behalf of idiotic dumb wannabe feminists I want to apologize to Feminism, their conveniently distorted views, and actions...," Rangoli Chandel tweeted.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli

Actor Neha Dhupia recently issued a statement where she revealed that her family and friends are being harassed over her comments on physical abuse in a relationship that she made on reality show "Roadies", with people "flooding" her father's text messages with abuse.

Soon after her statement, Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu was the first to come out in support of Neha Dhupia. But looks like their statements didn't go down well with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel as she yet again locked horns with them on Twitter. Calling them 'fresher feminists' and 'wannabe feminists', Rangoli slammed Taapsee and Neha in a series of tweets.

Neha Dhupia's statement on Roadies row; Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & others support

Rangoli's Tweets

About the controversy

In a clip which had gone viral on social media from the audition of MTV's "Roadies Revolution", Dhupia allegedly slammed a contestant who confessed of hitting his ex-girlfriend who was cheating on him with five men. The actor had reportedly said that it was the girl's choice if she wanted to be with five men but nothing justifies physical violence.

Following the airing of the episode, the actor was heavily trolled for her comments, with many calling her "fake feminist", a "hypocrite", as netizens pulled out an old video of hers from the same show where a female contestant confessed of hitting someone and Dhupia is seen reportedly smiling.

Neha Dhupia's net worth remains unaffected despite Roadies statement controversy

Issuing a statement on Twitter, Dhupia said she does not stand for cheating, as "adultery is a moral choice" regardless of any gender but she is strictly against any kind of violence.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
