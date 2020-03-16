Rangoli Chandel Calls Neha Dhupia & Taapsee Pannu 'wannabe Feminists' Amid 'Roadies' Row

Actor Neha Dhupia recently issued a statement where she revealed that her family and friends are being harassed over her comments on physical abuse in a relationship that she made on reality show "Roadies", with people "flooding" her father's text messages with abuse.

Soon after her statement, Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu was the first to come out in support of Neha Dhupia. But looks like their statements didn't go down well with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel as she yet again locked horns with them on Twitter. Calling them 'fresher feminists' and 'wannabe feminists', Rangoli slammed Taapsee and Neha in a series of tweets.

Neha Dhupia's statement on Roadies row; Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & others support

Rangoli's Tweets

Haha don’t know when these befitting reply fresher feminists will know some mumbo jumbo rumbled in finely polished English words dnt make ur reply befitting, if u cnt make up your mind buttering both sides of the toast and playing safe seems wannabe femininsts favourite resort... https://t.co/kfz6FL7VHI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 15, 2020

If Neha thinks in a committed relationship dating 5 other men without their knowledge or consent about other participants is perfectly fine and it’s perfectly fine for a woman physically abuse a man then clearly being KJo best friend has its own side effects 😂😂 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 15, 2020

On behalf of idiotic dumb wannabe feminists I want to apologise to Feminism, their conveniently distorted views and actions have damaged the movement, feminisms is hated in India and because of that #MeToo died a premature death... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 15, 2020

About the controversy

In a clip which had gone viral on social media from the audition of MTV's "Roadies Revolution", Dhupia allegedly slammed a contestant who confessed of hitting his ex-girlfriend who was cheating on him with five men. The actor had reportedly said that it was the girl's choice if she wanted to be with five men but nothing justifies physical violence.

Following the airing of the episode, the actor was heavily trolled for her comments, with many calling her "fake feminist", a "hypocrite", as netizens pulled out an old video of hers from the same show where a female contestant confessed of hitting someone and Dhupia is seen reportedly smiling.

Neha Dhupia's net worth remains unaffected despite Roadies statement controversy

Issuing a statement on Twitter, Dhupia said she does not stand for cheating, as "adultery is a moral choice" regardless of any gender but she is strictly against any kind of violence.

For all the ppl writing abusive and harassing messages to you and your family should know, they aren’t on the right side of the moral compass they r acting to be the torch bearers of. Adultery is wrong morally n so is violence. One can’t be the response to the other. https://t.co/L9f8JLJB2m — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 14, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.