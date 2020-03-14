Neha Dhupia's Net Worth Remains Unaffected Despite Roadies Statement Controversy

Neha Dhupia is currently one of the 'gang leaders' on the massively popular reality TV show, Roadies Revolution. The actor is known for her performances in films like Tumhari Sulu, Chup Chup Ke, Singh is Kinng, etc. She has worked in many Hindi, Punjabi, Malayalam and Telugu films. She had also won Femina Miss India pageant in 2002. Here is a look at Neha Dhupia’s net worth.

Neha Dhupia’s net worth

Neha Dhupia is a successful actor, model and TV show host. Neha Dhupia’s net worth is around $5 million. Over the years, she has acted in many films. She has also endorsed several brands and walked the ramp for numerous fashion labels as a model and showstopper. Neha Dhupia lives in a lavish house in Mumbai. She also owns a bungalow in Goa. Apart from acting and modelling she also loves to travel.

Neha Dhupia’s recent controversy

Neha Dhupia was recently slammed by netizens for her comments on the popular reality show Roadies Revolution. She yelled at one of the contestants for slapping his girlfriend who he said was cheating on him. The contestant on the show admitted that he slapped his girlfriend when he found out that his girlfriend was cheating on him with five men. After this Neha Dhupia slammed him for slapping the girl. She said that it was the girl's choice to date five men and that the man had no right to stop her.

