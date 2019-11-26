Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At 'fake Glamour', Calls Kangana True Artist By Sharing Video

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took a dig at the 'fake glamour' of showbiz and then went on to share a video of 'true artists' workshop by giving several instances she described as 'blood or sweat on the battlefield, various languages, and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step'. Interestingly, in the video, Ranaut can be seen perfecting her Bharatnatyam skills. From what one can see, the actor is prepping quite hard for her role in Thalaivi.

Rangoli Chandel takes a dig:

Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step... there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gnVBaUAaFl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

Previously, Rangoli had slammed all the trollers who criticized Kangana Ranaut's first look from Thalaivi. Calling them the 'Samosa Gang', Chandel said their opinions are inconsequential

Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential 😁🙏 https://t.co/WeCrPjYlAg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 25, 2019

Thalaivi is set to star Arvind Swamy in the role of MG Ramachandran, or MGR, as he was fondly known as, also an actor who became a CM. Thalaivi is being directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. T-Series is also associated with the project. The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on June 26, 2020. This is Kangana Ranaut's first full-fledged role down South.

Next for Ranaut?

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

