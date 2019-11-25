Kangana Ranaut's Sis Rangoli Slams 'samosa Gang' For Criticising Actress' Look In Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli recently slammed the trolls who criticized the first look of Thalaivi. Calling them 'samosa gang', she called their opinions 'inconsequential'. She said on Twitter "Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential.". For those unaware, ever since the first look of Kangana Ranaut's from Thalaivi has dropped on the internet that is all netizens seem to talk about! Social media is also flooded with some funny memes using snippets from the teaser dropped by the makers, and everyone seems to be having quite a field day with them! Read below-

Rangoli Chandel slams 'samosa gang'

Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential 😁🙏 https://t.co/WeCrPjYlAg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 25, 2019

Thalaivi is set to star Arvind Swamy in the role of MG Ramachandran, or MGR, as he was fondly known as, also an actor who became a CM. Thalaivi is being directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. T-Series is also associated with the project. The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on June 26, 2020. This is Kangana Ranaut's first full-fledged role down South.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

