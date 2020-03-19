Fans Compare Rangoli Chandel's Throwback Pic To Hollywood Star Penelope Cruz; She Responds

Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to share some pictures from a throwback shoot before her son Prithu was born. And minutes later a fan said that she was a spitting image of Spanish actor Penelope Cruz.

Rangoli thanked the fan and said she wasn't used to such compliments since her traumatic acid-attack episode. She further said that the appreciation motivates her.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli digs out an old pic with Hrithik Roshan, has this message

You all are too kind, I am not used to so many compliments for my looks since my acid attack but this kind of appreciation motivates me to loose post pregnancy fat, thank you friends, immense gratitude 😇😇🥰❤️🙏 https://t.co/oXmxsrE33h — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 19, 2020

A Twitterati complimented her for the courage and said she is only trouble for 'Nepotism gang' and is not a victim. To this, Rangoli said, "Haha I dnt want to b a pain fr Nepos our family also gets lot of privileges, dnt mean opportunities bt every wedding, event people flock to see us, our parents,m here cos Kangna never tells her side f story & people take advantage f her absence in social media, no other intention." [sic]

Another fan said that probably she gets paid by her sister Kangana Ranaut to be her PR manager but Rangoli cleared the air and said that it's never about the money between them because they both have each other's heart, "Yeh dekho inke kasht,u talking about money, she says whatever is mine belongs to u as well,nvr in her life she shopped fr herself & nt fr me,dnt remember a day when she didn’t ask what you ate,she calls me every 3 hours,Paise chhodo?I have her heart she has my heart... Jali!!"

Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting 🙈 pic.twitter.com/MRCk7odfQI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 18, 2020

Rangoli Chandel slams American newspaper for its post on India's Coronavirus situation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.