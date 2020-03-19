The Debate
Fans Compare Rangoli Chandel's Throwback Pic To Hollywood Star Penelope Cruz; She Responds

Bollywood News

Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to share a throwback picture and a fan compared her look to Spanish actor Penelope Cruz. See here

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli Chandel

Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to share some pictures from a throwback shoot before her son Prithu was born. And minutes later a fan said that she was a spitting image of Spanish actor Penelope Cruz.

Rangoli thanked the fan and said she wasn't used to such compliments since her traumatic acid-attack episode. She further said that the appreciation motivates her.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli digs out an old pic with Hrithik Roshan, has this message

A Twitterati complimented her for the courage and said she is only trouble for 'Nepotism gang' and is not a victim. To this, Rangoli said, "Haha I dnt want to b a pain fr Nepos our family also gets lot of privileges, dnt mean opportunities bt every wedding, event people flock to see us, our parents,m here cos Kangna never tells her side f story & people take advantage f her absence in social media, no other intention." [sic]

Another fan said that probably she gets paid by her sister Kangana Ranaut to be her PR manager but Rangoli cleared the air and said that it's never about the money between them because they both have each other's heart, "Yeh dekho inke kasht,u talking about money, she says whatever is mine belongs to u as well,nvr in her life she shopped fr herself & nt fr me,dnt remember a day when she didn’t ask what you ate,she calls me every 3 hours,Paise chhodo?I have her heart she has my heart... Jali!!"

Rangoli Chandel slams American newspaper for its post on India's Coronavirus situation

 

 

First Published:
