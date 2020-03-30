Rangoli Chandel Turns Beautician For Kangana Ranaut, Complains About Actor's 'blackheads'

Kangana Ranaut is enjoying a good time with her family at her home in Manali. The whole family is practising social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a couple of photos of the two.

Kangana is resting in Rangoli’s lap, and is seen giving Kangana a beauty treatment. "What kind of an actress is this? Never goes to beauty parlour. The world of cosmetic beauty is scaling new heights and her face is full of black heads. Finally got my hands on her),” Rangoli wrote in her tweet.

Rangoli turns beautician for Kangana

Yeh kaisi actress hai kabhi beauty parlour Nahin jati, cosmetic beauty ki duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi iska face black heads se bhara pada hai 😬😬aaj mushkil se haath aayi hai 🥰

Pic courtesy Papa 🙏 pic.twitter.com/olD58jwsCV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2020

Several fans and followers of Kangana Ranaut also commented on the post and claimed that the actor does not need any beauty treatment as she is naturally gorgeous. “She is beautiful from inside so no need to go to parlour and cosmetics ..my mom says..sundarta hamare Mann ki Hoti hai,” wrote one. “My sister would have killed me for such post. Kangana is really generous and sweet that she doesn’t say you anything (sic),” wrote another.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently in an interview to a leading media publication was asked to comment about several celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and others who have been seen making use of their quarantine time by washing utensils, working out and cleaning their homes. Reacting to it, the Manikarnika actor called the film celebrities who are doing such things and posting on social media 'stupid'. However, defending the actress, Chandel claimed that the visuals used along with Ranaut's interview are 'misleading'. She goes on to say that Ranaut is not targetting 'any particular actor' in this regard. Watch below-

Kangana hasn’t said this for any particular actor, visuals are misleading also few actors are contributing also but most acting dumb as usual they must be criticised 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AayYHoseh5 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 28, 2020

