Kangana Ranaut Terms Celebs Posting Housework Videos Amid COVID 'stupid'; Rangoli Defends

Kangana Ranaut recently in an interview to a leading media publication was asked to comment about several celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and others who have been seen making use of their quarantine time by washing utensils, working out and cleaning their homes. Reacting to it, the Manikarnika actor called the film celebrities who are doing such things and posting on social media 'stupid'.

Kangana Ranaut hits out

In a video posted by Rangoli Chandel, Ranaut can be heard saying, "Yeh Filmstars toh bhefkoof hai, Pata nahi, yeh log kya stupidities kar rahe hai, Mujhe lagta hai ki unkounka kaa karne dejiye", she said. (These film stars are stupid, I don't know why they are doing all this, All I am saying, let it be, let them do their work". However, further in the video she speaks about the rise in Covid-19 cases in India and requests everyone to be 'alert'.

However, sharing the video, Chandel claimed that the visuals used along with Ranaut's interview are 'misleading'. She goes on to say that Ranaut is not targetting 'any particular actor' in this regard. Watch below-

Kangana hasn’t said this for any particular actor, visuals are misleading also few actors are contributing also but most acting dumb as usual they must be criticised 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AayYHoseh5 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who is currently in Manali, her hometown, spoke about the ongoing situation in a recent interview.

Since everything is under lockdown, the film industry has also been affected too by the coronavirus. When asked about how the industry is trying to help their daily wage workers to cope with the losses, here is what she said:

"We all are doing our bit and also donating for this. Our huge concern for the economy has landed us all in the situation where we are with no concern for human well being and this could also be a potential bio war where countries are trying to get down each other's economies. We have to reflect as to where we have landed as people, as a nation and why are we letting our greed, our senses guide us and not our consciousness."

