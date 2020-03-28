Kangana Ranaut Says Money Is Not Everything In Life; Watch Video Here

Kangana Ranaut has taken the quarantine period as an opportunity to reach out to her fans. A few days ago, the actor had posted a video for her fans where she spoke about the Navratri fasts and its importance. On March 27, another video was shared on Kangana Ranaut's team on Instagram. In the video, the actor has asked the viewers to go after spirituality instead of running behind money and fame.

The Queen actor started by saying that Indians are so influenced by the western thinking that we feel only earning money is important. Kangana Ranaut said that earning money is not the only purpose of life but it is beyond that. She further added that western thinking and capitalism has convinced the Indians to only earn money.

Kangana Ranaut asked where are those people today who have been running behind money all their lives. They all are hiding inside their house to save themselves from Coronavirus.

The actor also said that now because of Coronavirus, people were able to understand that life is not all about jobs, social media profiles and their position in the society. Kangana asked a very important question about what is life and answered the question and said that life is just life.

She spoke about her mansion in Manali and said that she had specifically built the mansion for Sadhana and meditation. Kangana Ranaut felt that if she spoke about her mansion earlier then people would have made nasty comments on her. But since now everyone was hiding in their homes, she felt like sharing this, added the actor.

Kangana shared the importance of Yoga and Sadhana and said that it is not only for hermits. She added that people from the West may be racist towards Indians. But when it comes to their own interest, they will fall at the feet of prominent Yogi Gurus like Paramhansa and Sadhguru.

The actor further added that she meditates whenever she gets the opportunity to do so. In the ending, Kangana Ranaut said that apart from living life king-size, people also need to learn to be worthy of what they want.

Watch the video here

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The biographical film is based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, the late politician and film actor. The film Thalaivi is directed by A. L. Vijay and is scheduled to hit the screens in June 2020.

