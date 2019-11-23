Rani Mukerjee Says Sunil Gavaskar Is Her Favorite Cricketer, Calls Him 'enigmatic'

Rani Mukerji is all set to feature in her next film, Mardaani 2. The actor is now busy promoting her upcoming film and was recently attending a cricket event at Eden Gardens. During a pre-match interview, Rani was asked who was her favourite cricketer, to which Rani replied that it is Sunil Gavaskar. She also went on to say that she found him to be an enigmatic sportsman.

Read|nd Vs Ban: Sunil Gavaskar Calls For Separate Stats Between Pink Ball And Red Ball Cricket

In the pre-match interview, Rani revealed that Sunil Gavaskar had always been her favourite cricketer. She said that she had been watching him play since she was young as her parents were big cricket fans. She added that when she used to watch him play, there was always some enigma around him whenever he entered the field. She found this electrifying, which is why Sunil Gavaskar is still her favourite cricketer.

Read|Hope This SG Is 5 Times More Successful Than That SG: Sunil Gavaskar On BCCI Chief Ganguly

Rani also spoke about other cricketers she appreciated. She named Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli as some of her other favourite cricketers. She went on to say that even Kapil Dev is one of her favourite cricketers too. Rani said that way he played on the pitch and the fire in his eyes used to bowled her over. She also named Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar as her favourites; she used to enjoyed watching them play when she was young, added Rani. She even spoke about Virat Kholi about how he was doing exceptionally well at the moment.

Read|Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerjee Starrer Gets Into A Controversy, Kota Residents Protest

Rani is making her comeback in Bollywood with the movie Mardaani 2. In the film Rani will be reprising the role of Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. The movie is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra. Other prominent actors in the film include Vishal Jethwa, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna, Rajesh Sharma and Deepika Amin. The movie is set to be released on December 13, 2019.

Read|Ind Vs Ban: Mayank Agarwal Gets High Praise From Sunil Gavaskar Amidst Good Form

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.