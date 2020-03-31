Rani Mukerji's Movies With Govinda To Watch For A Good Laugh During Lockdown

Rani Mukerji made her movie debut with a 1996 Bengali film titled Biyer Phool. She later went on to star in multiple hit films alongside popular actors like Saif Ali Khan, Govinda, and more. Mukerji and Govinda have been a popular choice of pair as leads in multiple films including Hadh Kar Di Aapne. Take a look at the films that they have starred together in as a lead pair.

Times Rani Mukerji and Govinda starred together

Chalo Ishq Ladaaye

Released in 2002, Chalo Ishq Ladaaye was directed by Aziz Sejawal. Starring Rani Mukerji, Govinda, and Kader Khan, the film was a comedy-drama. The plot of the film revolved around Sapna who is a popular Bollywood actor but leads an isolated life and takes to drinking. Her life takes a turn when she meets Pappu, her biggest fan, and strikes a deal with him.

ALSO READ | Govinda Pours Love On Ranveer Singh, Says 'Don't Have Words To Praise You'

Hadh Kar Di Aapne

Hadh Kar Di Aapne was directed by Manoj Agarwal. This Rani Mukerji and Govinda starrer hit the screens in the year 2000. The plot of the film revolves around a detective named Raj who goes on a trip to Europe to investigate his friend's case. He ends up falling in love with Anjali who is impersonating her friend.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Movies With Rani Mukerji to Binge-watch If You Are A Fan Of The Pair

Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai

Directed by Kirti Kumar, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai hit the screens in the year 2002. Starring Govinda, Rani Mukerji, and Laxmikant Berde, the film was a romantic drama. The film revolves around an illiterate simple man who pretends to be mute in order to impress a smart city girl with a big heart.

ALSO READ | Rani Mukerji's documentaries That Fans Should Definitely Watch; Here's The List

ALSO READ | Rani Mukerji's Must-watch Films With A Hard-Hitting Social Message

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.