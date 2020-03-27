Rani Mukerji's Must-watch Films With A Hard Hitting Social Message

Rani Mukerji is one of the most popular and talented actors of Bollywood. The actor is well-known for her acting skills and has given a list number one movies to the Indian film industry. She started her acting career in Bollywood with the movie Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in the year 1997. After that, she has proved her acting mettle in many of her hit films.

Also read | Rani Mukerji's 'No One Killed Jessica' Completes 9 Years; A Look Back At Her Fierce Roles

Apart from romantic and fun-loving movies like Bunty Aur Babli and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she has also been a part of some social-drama films like Mardaani, Hichki, Mehndi, among others. From playing the joyful role of Babli to the fearless role of a cop in Mardaani, Rani Mukerji has done a wide range of films. So, here are some of the actor's best socially relevant movies that one should definitely watch.

Socially relevant films of Rani Mukerji to binge-watch:

Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat

This was Rani Mukerji’s debut film in Bollywood in the year 1997. In this movie, she portrayed the role of a rape survivor. Reportedly, the reason behind doing this film for Rani Mukerji was her mother. Even though the film did not do well at the box-office, this social-drama brought Rani in limelight and her acting prowess was noticed by critics.

Also read | Rani Mukerji: 3 Best Performances By The 'Mardaani 2' Actor

Mehendi

Mehndi was a Hamid Ali Khan’s directorial starring Rani Mukerji, which released in the year 1998. The story of the film revolved around Rani Mukerji playing the role of a young bride who fought the orthodox culture of dowry. The film also featured Faraaz Khan, Ushma Rathod, Shakti Kapoor in the lead roles.

Mardaani

Mardaani was a new phase for Rani Mukerji. In this film, she chases the case of kidnapping for teenage girls and results in finding the deep-rooted issue of human trafficking successfully as a responsible cop. Rani Mukerji was also in charge of the Delhi-based child trafficking cartel which was hard to chase. In 2014, the audience saw Rani Mukerji essay the character of a cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy in Pradeep Sarkar's directorial.

Also read | Rani Mukerji's Birthday: Best Films Of The 'Ghulam' Actress Released Before 2000s

Hichki

Rani Mukerji played the role of a school teacher of 10th class students. In the movie, Rani Mukerji suffered from Tourette's Syndrome, and the film was directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. Hichki was an internationally acclaimed hit and Rani's performance was lauded by critics.

Mardaani 2

Mardaani 2, the sequel of the film Mardaani, was also a super hit film of Rani Mukerji after a break of five years. Rani Mukerji was highly acclaimed for her bold role in the film. The story of the film was based on the life of a police officer who challenges a serial killer who rapes young women. In Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji was seen retaining her character of Shivani Shivaji Roy, and the film also stars Vishal Jethwa and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

Also read | Rani Mukerji Birthday: Times The 'Hichki' Star Played 'Pooja' Onscreen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.