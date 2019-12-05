Rani Mukerji On Pap Culture, Says, ''I'm Adira's Paparazzi, I'm Constantly Clicking Her"

Rani Mukerji who has always kept her personal life closed for the paparazzi spoke about the culture of clicking star kids. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Mardaani actress spoke about how she protects her daughter Adira from the pap culture in India. She said she is Adira's paparazzi and she is constantly clicking her. She confesses that she is with the camera constantly.

"So, I can't not like the paparazzi because I'm one myself for my daughter," Rani told the portal. She further said that it is a personal decision of parents when they decide to talk about their kids. For Rani and her husband Aditya Chopra, it was set straight from the beginning that their daughter will have a normal upbringing and, "that can only happen when the attention is not completely focussed on her and she isn't in the limelight," Rani was quoted.

She concluded by saying that she tries as much as she can to protect her daughter from all the spotlight. She said that she agrees Adira is automatically a known person because of her known parents. "That becomes an advantage or a disadvantage that goes with it. But still, as much as we can, we try. I hope I try and protect her as much as I can," she said.

Mardaani 2 To Hit Theatres On 13th December

Rani Mukerji’s edge of the seat entertainer Mardaani 2 is set to release this year with YRF on 13th December. Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered an outstanding performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

In Mardaani 2, Rani will be seen pitted against a 21-year-old menacing villain who can be called pure evil. There is a lot of anticipation on who her villain will be and the crime that Rani will try to solve in the sequel. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first Mardaani film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan. This will be Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide.

