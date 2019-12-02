Rani Mukerji To Turn News Anchor To Promote Her Upcoming Film 'Mardaani 2'

Rani Mukherji is pulling out all the big guns to promote her upcoming film Mardaani 2 by debutant director Gopi Puthran. The actor has been in the news recently for the promotions of the cop thriller sequel which is set to talk about crimes done on women by society. As per agency reports, the Bunty Aur Babli actor will soon feature on a TV news channel as an anchor where she will address the issues of juvenile crimes against women. Her film is based on fighting the currently sensitive national issues of rape and murder. The decision to promote the film through a news channel is to raise awareness of the increasing threat of violent crimes against women. Rani will reportedly read out cases of gruesome juvenile crimes that have been taking place across the country.

Rani Mukherji also stated that through the film and its promotion, she hopes to bring about change by making the people aware of the insidious and underage criminals who lurk in the shadows unidentified. She also expressed fear as a woman and a mother over the fact that many people are unaware of the alarming rate at which juvenile crimes have been increasing in our country. According to the actor, there is a need to be vigilant in order to save our daughters and family members from becoming a victim to any such crimes.

Rani on a mission

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Rani Mukherji shared that she is planning to meet the members of the Women Development Cell to try and understand what are the steps that these cells take to make colleges a safe space for all their female students. Rani will also be interacting with both male and female students in various colleges and try to make them sensitive towards standing up against sexual predators. She wishes to discuss how they are raising awareness about something this critical and challenging when it comes to students and their physical safety along with mental health.

The movie is an action-thriller where Rani Mukherji's character Shivani Shivaji Roy will be seen fighting the crimes committed on other women by society. Rani Mukerji is pitted against a 21-year old antagonist in this film. Mardaani 2 was shot majorly in Kota and Jaipur in Rajasthan. The previous edition of the film was based on child trafficking.

