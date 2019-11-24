Rani Mukerji's Sabyasachi Outfit Similar To Ranveer Singh's Kurta? Fans Think So

Rani Mukerji’s edge of the seat entertainer and the much-awaited cop thriller — Mardaani 2 — is all set to release this year on 13th December. And Rani has already begun the promotions for the same. Attending an event in Mumbai, Rani chose to wear a Sabyasachi outfit on Saturday. But fans found major similarities with that of Ranveer Singh's kurta he wore at Golden Temple to celebrate his first wedding anniversary. The floral print and the colours of Rani and Ranveer's kurta are exactly the same, fans observed. Take a look -

Fans react

On the professional front

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered an outstanding performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

In Mardaani 2, Rani will be seen pitted against a 21-year-old menacing villain who can be called pure evil. There is a lot of anticipation on who her villain will be and the crime that Rani will try to solve in the sequel. One thing is for certain, Aditya Chopra is set to launch a new face as the antagonist. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first Mardaani film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan. This will be Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide.

