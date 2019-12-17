Rani Mukerji Reveals What She Says To Motivate Her Daughter Adira

Rani Mukerji has recently been promoting her latest film Mardaani 2. The actor was seen on Neha Dhupia’s talk show called, No Filter Neha. The actor opened up about her family and said that Adira is the reason over which she and hubby, Aditya Chopra fight the most. When the talk show's host, Neha Dhupia asked Rani what do they mostly fight on? Rani revealed that the arguments are usually based on the subject of their daughter. She also said, “When you are parenting a child, there will be conflicting ideas.” The two have always kept their daughter, Adira and their personal life away from the media. So these facts about the family have got the fans really excited to get a glimpse of Adira Chopra who recently turned 4.

actor,mother and a force of nature who’s given consistently brilliant performances film after film.She is a queen by birth,attitude n destiny.For the first time ever No filter #ranimukherjee 🙌💕 on @jiosaavn co produced by @BigGirlPvtLtd ,listen up 👉 https://t.co/bhZ6bMbV1a pic.twitter.com/Ccy7boK714 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) December 17, 2019

Rani Mukerji on her daughter, Adira Chopra

While having a conversation about her daughter, Rani said that she never fails to inculcate and feed Adira with good and motivational thoughts. She also shared the exact words with the audience which included, “You are the bravest, you are the strongest, you have more muscles than your papa. I am inculcating that in her brains from now only because I don’t want anybody in the world to tell her that she is not powerful or that she is not strong enough”. Rani was recently seen in Mardaani 2 depicting the role of a dedicated honest cop. Her film was released on December 13, and it has already collected around ₹ 21 crores in four days.

