When Rani Mukerji Didn't Come Home For 5 Days, Leaving Her Mother Completely Worried

Rani Mukerji is one of the most experienced and talented actors in Bollywood, giving some of the most memorable performances in films. She has had a history of hit films and currently, she has been doing many films which have a social message. She has always been praised for her work and she constantly tries to experiment with new roles in her films.

When a young Rani Mukerji couldn’t return home for 5 days

Recently, the actor spoke to a news portal about the time she made a horrible mistake during the initial days of her career. Rani said that she had lied to her mom and gone to Colaba for some work. This was during the time of the riots in Mumbai. The actor failed to understand the seriousness of the riots and neglected it.

When the riots escalated, she realised her mistake. Due to this, she was not able to return home for five days. She said that during this period, her mother was fearful. Rani further added that now that she is a mother herself, she understands the kind of pressure her mother would have gone through. She has expressed that she would advise children to not lie in such a way as it affects parents in some way or the other.

On the professional front, Rani Mukerji will be seen in Mardaani 2 which will be releasing on December 13. In the trailer, Rani is seen playing a police officer. Rani has been seen promoting the film and the film is receiving praises for its trailer in abundance.

