Rani Mukerji Meets The "Real Life Mardaani" For A Q&A Session

Recently, the Mardaani actor Rani Mukerji met a lady super cop from Maharashtra to conduct an exclusive interview. Rani’s much-awaited cop movie Mardaani 2 is the succession of its earlier instalment titled Mardaani. She will be seen reprising the role of the fearless, committed police, Shivani Shivaji Roy. In Mardaani 2, Rani will be seen in a race against time to hold captive a serial rapist who only targets women. The movie focuses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses on young girls.

Rani meets the "Real Mardaani"

Rani has been actively promoting the film across the country and the trailer of the film too, has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audiences and it is also one of the highly anticipated movies of Rani Mukerji. A spokesperson from YRF confirmed that Rani met Archana Tyagi, the Additional Director General of Police & Chief of Maharashtra S.R.P.F, and asked her to shed some light on the issue of rising in crimes committed by youngsters in contemporary times. Rani also conducted an exclusive Q&A between the two women super-achievers as they discussed everything from Archana’s journey to the top, passion for her work and how she achieves a work-life balance.

Rani asked Archana about when did she decide that she wanted to serve the nation as a cop. Archana responded saying that she belongs to a family of academicians and the "Keeda" of serving as a Police came into her min when she went to JNU. She also added that she loved studying and was also a frequent lecturer. She further said that she had written IAS and IPS because IAS is supposed to be the best service in the country and later she got into the police service. During the interview, Rani also refers to Archana as the real-life "Mardaani".

