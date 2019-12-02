Rani Mukerji Says A Story Has To Be Special For Her To Leave Her Child At Home

Rani Mukerji is certainly one of the most talented and popular actors in all of Bollywood. The acclaimed actor is set to feature in the upcoming action thriller, Mardaani 2, which is a sequel to 2014's Mardaani. Rani will reprise her role as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in the sequel, in which the character will face off against an evil man who is kidnapping and murdering women. The movie is set to release on December 13, 2019, which is why Rani Mukerji is busy making promotional rounds before the film's release. In a recent exclusive interview with a news organisation, Rani spoke about how she balances acting and motherhood and why she only chooses scripts that resonate with her.

Rani on balancing motherhood and her acting career

It is not a secret that being an actor is a time-consuming career that requires you to dedicate several hours of your day during filming. Due to this fact, Rani Mukerji has been extremely selective of the scripts she chooses. In the interview, she said that her reason for only taking on certain roles is that she is a mother.

She believes that she needs to balance motherhood and being an actor. She adds that it is important for her to relate to the character and script that she is given. A script has to be special (enough) for her to leave her daughter at home and come to shoot for a film. She then said that Mardaani 2 was special for her and so was Hitchki, which is why she starred in those films. Rani states that whatever she decides to do in the future, has to resonate with her in some way, only then will she think of leaving her daughter for filming.

She further adds that film is an entertainment medium, which is why she likes to work in a multitude of genres including thriller, comedy, romance, drama and or a socially relevant movie like Mardaani 2. But whatever the genre of the film may be, it has to relate to her in some way. The movie should resonate with her otherwise she says that she would not want to do the film and would rather stay at home.

