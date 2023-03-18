Rani Mukerji Visits Golden Temple, Greets Fans With Folded Hands

Rani Mukerji, who just saw the release of her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The Golden Temple, originally named Sri Harmandir Sahib, was visited by the actor on Saturday. Pictures from her visit have made their way to social media. Rani Mukerji seems to be crowded by the fans as she makes her way to the temple.

Rani wore a pink salwar suit and draped her head with a phulkari dupatta. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. She was accompanied by her security guards, who had her shielded from the hoard of fans. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor greeted them by joining her hands.

Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji starred in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which was released on Friday. The film is based on the life of Sagarika Bhattacharya, who had a long-running dispute with the Norwegian government after her children were wrongfully taken by the Child Protection officers. Sagarika penned a book on the matter titled The Journey of a Mother.

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway opened to a lukewarm Rs. 1.27 crore at the box office. However, analysts reveal that the film is projected to garner more revenue as it becomes popular through word of mouth.

The Rani Mukerji starrer film is the debut of Ashima Chibber. Rani’s performance has received critical acclaim. Stars such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others praised the actor.