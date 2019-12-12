Ranu Mondal Beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Other Celebs To Achieve THIS Rare Feat

2019 was one of the busiest years for the Hindi film industry. From controversies to stereotypes being broken and milestones achieved by celebrities, the year has seen a lot. Google India, recently released the list of the most searched personalities for the year. Every year the most searched personality on Google breaks the internet and while from the past few years, Salman Khan & Sunny Leone were dominating the charts, this year, viral Internet sensation Ranu Mondal has risen to become the most googled personality of 2019. Mondal has a truly inspirational story of how she transformed and reached where she is today. She got a big break when Bollywood singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya gave her the platform as a playback singer in his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer

READ: Ranu Mondal To Sunny Hindustani; Is Himesh Reshammiya The New Godfather In Bollywood?

Others who have made it to this annual list of Google Most Searched 2019 are:

Abhinandan Vardhman

Lata Mangeshkar

Yuvraj Singh

Anand Kumar

Vicky Kaushal

Ranu Mondal

Tara Sutaria

Siddharth Shukla

Koena Mitra

READ: Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal Looks Unrecognisable, Netizens Shook As Pic Goes Viral

Ranu was first heard singing Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai on the platforms of the railway station in Kolkata. As the video went viral music director, Himesh launched her as a playback singer in the Bollywood industry. Ranu also went on to record an episode of Superstar Singer. Ranu reportedly came from a very good background but the luck was not in her hands. She was only six months when she got separated from her family and was raised by her grandmother and life was not easy. She had been lonely for a long time and also struggled with faith in God. Ranu loved singing but she never got a chance to sing. She also used to learn singing by listening to Lata Mangeshkar's music on the radio and cassettes

READ: Ranu Mondal's Daughter Elizabeth Hits Back At Netizens; Says,"the Remarks Are Distasteful"

READ: Ranu Mondal: Her Journey From Rags To Riches

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.